Pasco police help man locked in apartment 3 days

Pasco police officers rescued a man trapped in his own home for three days.
It started as a noise complaint from a man reporting his neighbor was pounding on the walls of an apartment complex near the intersection of West Lewis Street and North Fourth Avenue, according to a Pasco police Facebook post.
“We found that the resident had somehow managed to lock himself in his apartment. He told us he had been locked inside for about three days,” a spokesman stated. “After getting the door open, we gave the resident some instruction on how to work the locks and such.”
Lt. Ken Roske said the man was “highly intoxicated" and unable to work the broken lock. The officers were able to help get the lock working again.
