Kennewick police seek Pandora’s Box robbery suspect

A teenager robbed Pandora’s Box of money from the cash register by waving a hand in a pocket and making the clerk believe it was a gun.
The suspect robbed the tobacco and pipe shop in the 5300 block on West Clearwater Avenue at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, said Kennewick police Sgt. Ken Lattin.
After taking cash, the suspect left the store and was last seen walking toward Albertsons.
He is described as a teenage Caucasian mail, slight build and stands between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9.
The suspect was last seen wearing a light blue Volcom stocking cap, multiple layers with a yellow sweatshirt on the outside and blue jeans.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 509-628-0333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Comments