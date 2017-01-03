Crime

January 3, 2017 3:18 PM

Kennewick police seek Pandora’s Box robbery suspect

By Bill Stevenson

A teenager robbed Pandora’s Box of money from the cash register by waving a hand in a pocket and making the clerk believe it was a gun.

The suspect robbed the tobacco and pipe shop in the 5300 block on West Clearwater Avenue at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, said Kennewick police Sgt. Ken Lattin.

After taking cash, the suspect left the store and was last seen walking toward Albertsons.

He is described as a teenage Caucasian mail, slight build and stands between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9.

The suspect was last seen wearing a light blue Volcom stocking cap, multiple layers with a yellow sweatshirt on the outside and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 509-628-0333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

