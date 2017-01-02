Crime

January 2, 2017 8:06 PM

Police bust heroin den in Richland hotel room

Tri-City Herald

Richland police broke up an alleged heroin den Sunday after a hotel guest reported suspicious activity.

Officers responded to the M Hotel & Conference Center at about 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

A concerned citizen had reported drug-dealing activity with lots of short-stay foot traffic to one of the rooms at the 1515 George Washington Way hotel, according to police.

Officers found seven people inside the room and removed them from the hotel.

One person was arrested and taken to the Benton County jail. Their name was not released by police.

