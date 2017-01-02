Crime

January 2, 2017 8:06 PM

Pasco man stabbed, has wallet stolen on New Year's morning

A 46-year-old man spent his New Year’s morning in the hospital being treated for a stab wound after he was attacked at a Pasco trailer park.

Pasco police and paramedics were called to Diamond Drive at the Flamingo Village Mobile Home Park at 2:47 a.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing.

They found the victim with a nonlife-threatening slash to his abdomen, police reported.

The man was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for treatment. His name was not released.

He told officers that a man in a dark, hooded sweatshirt took his wallet.

Police are looking for a person of interest, but have not released any more details on the aggravated assault.

