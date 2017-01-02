Tow truck driver hit while assisting vehicle in West Richland roundabout

A tow truck driver suffered minor injuries Sunday night when he was hit by another vehicle while working at a collision scene in West Richland.
The River City Towing operator was assisting a vehicle in the roundabout at Keene and Bombing Range roads.
West Richland police said that is when the operator was struck by a passing motorist.
Road conditions at the time were hazardous with a thick layer of snow.
Police did not release the names of the tow truck operator or the driver who hit him, or say if that driver was cited.
“Please slow down and use extra caution around emergency vehicles and disabled vehicles along the roadway,” the police said.
Comments