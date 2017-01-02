Crime

Oregon driver injured when pickup rolls off highway south of Kennewick

An Oregon woman was injured Monday morning when her pickup rolled into the median of Interstate 82, eight miles south of Kennewick.

Amanda N. Mattern, 22, was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick to be treated, the Washington State Patrol reported.

The La Grande woman was eastbound on the highway at 9:40 a.m. when her 2004 Chevrolet Colorado left the roadway. After rolling, the truck came to a stop on its side, troopers said.

Mattern was wearing her seat belt. She was cited for speed too fast for conditions, the report said.

