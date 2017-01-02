Richland driver reportedly speeding before head-on crash near Union Gap

A Bickleton couple were injured Sunday evening when a car driven by a Richland man crossed into oncoming traffic on Interstate 82 and hit their pickup.
William S. Mains, 76, and his passenger, Helen T. Mains, 73, were taken to Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima after the 5:34 p.m. head-on crash, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
Troopers said Pavel M. Parkhotyuk, 49, was not injured. However, he was charged with second-degree negligent driving because his speed was too fast for the road conditions.
Parkhotyuk reportedly was westbound in his 2012 Honda Accord when it crossed the highway’s center median, about five miles southeast of Union Gap.
The Mains were traveling east in a 2013 GMC Sierra.
All three were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, the state patrol report said.
