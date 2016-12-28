Kennewick police wrestle man with two large knives

Kennewick police arrested a man with two 12-14 inch long knives Monday after he was kicked out of the Big Smoke store on Clearwater Avenue.
“He was acting strange and paranoid, saying people are trying to get him and the clerk asked him to leave,” Sgt. Ken Lattin said.
Antonio Aranda Jr., 41, of Pasco, ran in the middle of the outside eastbound lane on Clearwater and was nearly hit by a Ben Franklin Transit bus, Lattin said. The driver avoided him.
Four officers wrestled Aranda to the ground to arrest him, Lattin said. He suffered several small lacerations to his forehead.
The Benton County jail refused to take the suspect until they could identify what drug he was using, Lattin said. He was held at the hospital until he became “less intoxicated.”
“We want to make sure we always get people the necessary medical care before they are placed in jail. It’s for their safety,” Lattin said.
Aranda was booked into the Benton County jail for possession of a dangerous weapon, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Bill Stevenson: 509-582-1481, @TriCityHerald
Comments