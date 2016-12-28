Homes, cars were damaged in Kennewick during Christmas drive-by

Someone ran down a Kennewick sidewalk while being shot at by a person in a moving vehicle on Christmas.
The Kennewick police continue investigating a drive-by shooting in the 700 block of East Fifth Avenue. The shooting occurred at 2 a.m. on Dec. 25.
Four homes and several parked cars were struck by gunfire and police have found eight spent .40 caliber casings so far, stretching the length of the block, said Sgt. Ken Lattin on Wednesday.
No injuries were reported.
“The evidence suggested that someone in a vehicle going east … was shooting at a (person) running east down the north sidewalk,” said Lattin. “We have some leads on that and are working on it.”
