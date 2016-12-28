Kennewick man found with two stab wounds

A man was stabbed twice and found in a Kennewick apartment.
A few hours after a large crowd chanted insults toward Kennewick police in the same block, officers returned to a different apartment building in the 1100 block of North Buchanan Street after a report of a disturbance at 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. The two incidents are not related.
Officers found a man with two “significant” stab wounds to his torso, said Sgt. Ken Lattin on Wednesday.
“He was admitted to Trios (Health) and expected to recover.”
While the victim was conscious, he declined to cooperate with police.
“He didn’t want to share anything he knew,” said Lattin.
He was sedated once at Trios.
Police declined to name their suspect. They found a knife outside of the apartment and collected it as evidence.
“The details surrounding the disturbance that resulted in the injury were not determined.”
Comments