People can plunge into Columbia River to raise funds

The Polar Plunge returns for an 11th year to raise funds for the Special Olympics.
The Kennewick Police Department is conducting the cold fundraiser on Jan. 21 at the boat launch in Columbia Park.
People taking the plunge into the Columbia Park receive a commemorative T-shirt and a towel, according to police Support Specialist Jake Dorsey.
People can take part as a team or by themselves. Registration is online at tricitiesplunge2017.kintera.org.
The cost per person is $50, with 80 percent of the proceeds going to the Special Olympics of Washington.
For more information, go online to www.specialolympicswashington.org.
