December 28, 2016 10:44 AM

Identity of murdered Quincy woman released

By Bill Stevenson

The identity of a murdered woman was released by the Grant County Coroner’s Office.

Jill Marie Sundberg, 31, of Quincy, was shot several times and her body left at a restroom along Vantage Road west of George, according to Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison. She was found on Dec. 22.

She was a Quincy High School graduate, mother to three boys and friends with gang members, according to her Facebook page.

Investigators are asking the public for help with information about Sundberg or vehicles near the area on Dec. 21-22. Information should be delivered by phone to 509-762-1160 or email to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. People providing information can remain anonymous.

