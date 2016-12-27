Car on I-82 shoulder struck by passing pickup Monday

Changing lanes away from vehicles on the side of the road is for safety.
A Kennewick man was injured when a passing black 2011 Toyota Tundra pickup collided with his blue 2012 Nissan Versa while it was parked on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 82 on Monday. The collision took place a 9:06 p.m. about a mile west of Benton City.
Delia Alvarez-Malfabon, 40, of Merce, Calif., was the driver of the Toyota and she was ticketed for driving too fast for road conditions, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Jose A. Garibaldo, 42, of Kennewick, was in the Nissan and looked at for minor injuries.
