Crime

December 27, 2016 2:31 PM

Pasco woman injured in crash on I-82 Monday

Tri-City Herald

Weather and speed contributed to a car striking a cable barrier on Interstate 82 on Monday and leaving a Pasco woman injured.

Amanda F Orozco, 22, of Pasco, was driving a red 1996 Toyota Corolla east on the interstate when she lost control, left the roadway and struck a cable barrier at 8:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

Her passenger, Isobel Longoria, 57, of Pasco, was injured and taken to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Orozco was ticketed for driving at a speed too fast for road conditions.

Crime

