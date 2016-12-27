Crime

December 27, 2016 1:24 PM

Kennewick woman missing since Monday

A 62-year-old woman walked out of a West 14th Avenue home on Monday afternoon and hasn’t been seen since. Kennewick police are asking for help locating her.

A 62-year-old woman is missing after she left a Kennewick home Monday afternoon.

Mary E. Allbee, 62, was at a home in the 1500 block of West 14th Avenue when she left. Her daughter reported returning to find Albee gone.

She was reported missing at 3 p.m., said police Sgt. Ken Lattin. She suffers from medical conditions that make her forgetful.

The woman is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, plaid shirt, black pants and pink shoes and was with her dog, a Chihuahua.

Anyone with information about Allbee’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

