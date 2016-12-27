Kennewick woman missing since Monday

A 62-year-old woman is missing after she left a Kennewick home Monday afternoon.
Mary E. Allbee, 62, was at a home in the 1500 block of West 14th Avenue when she left. Her daughter reported returning to find Albee gone.
She was reported missing at 3 p.m., said police Sgt. Ken Lattin. She suffers from medical conditions that make her forgetful.
The woman is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, plaid shirt, black pants and pink shoes and was with her dog, a Chihuahua.
Anyone with information about Allbee’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Comments