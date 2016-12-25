Christmas Day rollover causes minor injuries near Kennewick mall

There were only minor injuries in a three-car Christmas morning pileup near Columbia Center mall.
The Kennewick Police Department said the wreck occurred shortly after 10 a.m. at Columbia Center Boulevard and West Quinault Avenue.
According to the police department, a black sedan headed northbound at Quinault struck a Dodge SUV that was eastbound on Quinault. Both drivers told officers they had a green light.
The force of the collision caused the SUV to roll onto its side and strike a red sedan stopped at a red light in the westbound lanes of Quinault.
The injuries were minor and no one involved was taken to a hospital.
