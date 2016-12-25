Homes, cars damaged in Christmas morning drive-by

The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that caused property damage early Christmas Day, but left no witnesses.
The police department responded to reports of numerous gunshots in the 700 block of East Fifth Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Officers checked, but no citizens came forward to report damage or injuries and officers could not locate any suspects.
Later, residents woke to find damage to homes and vehicles. The investigation has been turned over to detectives to follow up on leads and evidence left at the scene.
Those with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or 509-628-0333.
