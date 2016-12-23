Man heading to Eastern State Hospital for sixth evaluation

Five evaluations, one mistrial and nine months later, an accused kidnapper is heading to a state hospital for a sixth evaluation by psychologists.
Benton County Judge Bruce Spanner signed an order this week sending David Castaneda, 35, to Eastern State Hospital for an evaluation of his competency.
The move came after concerns that Castaneda would not be able to help his attorney.
He is charged in Benton County Superior Court with kidnapping, burglary, assault and illegal gun possession for attacking two men at their Kennewick home in an apparent attempt to steal guns.
The mental evaluations started after Castaneda was charged in Franklin County with assault and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Eastern State Hospital psychologist Nathan Henry evaluated him four times between April and December, and reported he found the man was able to communicate with his attorney each time.
Castaneda suffers from adjustment disorder, a condition triggered by stress, Henry said. The disorder can be accompanied by sadness, anxiety, headaches, heart palpitations and problems sleeping.
“It is my opinion that Mr. Castaneda does not have a mental disease or defect that would be expected to prevent him from having the capacity to understand the proceedings against him or to assist in his own defense,” Henry said in a recent report.
When a defense expert found that Castaneda was able to assist his attorney, but he did not have the ability to act with the intent to commit a crime, Henry disagreed.
Judges filed orders on June 30 and Aug. 30 finding Castaneda competent.
The most recent evaluation triggered a mistrial. After a jury was picked, defense attorney Dennis Hanson told Benton County Superior Court Judge Carrie Runge that his client wasn’t communicating clearly, and asked for the evaluation.
Runge ended the trial and ordered a visit from the psychologist.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Terry Bloor asked for Castaneda to be found able to face trial, but further concerns about the defendant’s mental health led the judge to order another evaluation — at Eastern State Hospital this time.
He will be taken to the hospital to spend 15 days. His next court appearance is Jan. 26.
The defendant is accused of attacking and tying up Russell Shockley when he arrived at Shockley’s West Seventh Avenue home, court records said.
Castaneda, armed with a gun at the time, reportedly tied up the victim and demanded the location of the “kiddie porn and assault rifles.” Shockley denied having either, documents said.
When Shockley’s roommate, Dennis David, arrived home, the defendant allegedly met him in the garage with David’s own 9mm pistol. Castaneda pulled back the pistol’s slide several times, and when he tried to shoot, the pistol jammed.
David tackled the man, but Castaneda allegedly beat him with the handgun, forced him into the house and tied the man’s arms and legs.
While they were fighting in the garage, Shockley called his father in Maryland, and said his address and “911” before Castaneda ended the call.
When Kennewick police arrived, Castaneda reportedly ran out the back.
Castaneda was arrested less than a week later in Pasco after a person saw a man in an alley wearing a mask and holding a pistol.
He reportedly ran from officers, dropping a .380-caliber Cobra pistol and a black face mask, court records show. When officers caught him, they searched his clothes and allegedly found a folding knife that was stolen in a previous burglary.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
