$6 worth a trip to jail for Pasco man, cuts roommate

A Pasco man apparently decided that $6 was worth a trip to jail.
Adrian Villegas, 27, of Pasco, reportedly demanded $10 from a roommate Thursday so he could go drinking, then became upset when the victim gave him $4, according to Pasco police. The victim claims Villegas grabbed a kitchen knife and cut him.
The 47-year-old victim raised his hand in defense when Villegas allegedly tried to hurt him. Villegas left shortly afterward and walked toward a bar in downtown Pasco.
The victim walked to Lourdes Medical Center at 9:12 p.m. because of a large cut to his hand. He later told police that he didn’t know where he lived. He was treated and later released.
But Sgt. Chad Pettijohn followed a blood trail from the emergency room to a house in the 1100 block of West Shoshone Street, where a large kitchen knife was found in the victim’s basement room.
Villegas was found a few blocks from the house in the Rite Aid parking lot. He was placed on a 72-hour hold on investigation for second-degree assault.
“The case is not considered a robbery because the account indicates that the victim freely gave the suspect the $4 with no threats being made, but the assault with the knife occurred after that, because the suspect felt disrespected for not getting $10 as requested,” said a police spokesman.
