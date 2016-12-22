Judge denies bail for Richland man after threat to decapitate a federal supervisor

A Richland man’s threat to decapitate a federal official appears to be a workplace dispute.
William Sajid Quigley, 46, of Richland, is charged with threatening to shoot an unidentified federal official with a Russian assault rifle and cut off his head.
The indictment gives no reason for the conflict but attorneys and the judge talked Thursday about a workplace dispute when Quigley appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary K. Dimke for a bail hearing.
The victim was identified in court as a supervisor in the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services who lives and works in Yakima. They did not say were Quigley works.
The judge noted that Quigley lodged complaints against the man for four weeks. She said most workplace disputes tend to flare up and then dissipate.
The judge refused to grant bail, saying the government has established that Quigley is a credible threat to the victim and that electronic home monitoring may not be sufficient to prevent Quigley from carrying out the alleged threats.
Quigley allegedly boasted of knowing how to circumvent security at the victim’s office. Attorneys said Quigley also has been to the victim’s home.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan McCalla claimed that Quigley began making threats in October. Most, though not all, included references to violence against the victim. Quigley also threatened to kill himself.
On Oct. 27, he sent a handwritten letter to another federal official indicating that he would empty the magazine of a Kalashnikov rifle into the victim before committing suicide.
The judge sealed the threats for seven days to give prosecutors time to black out information that could identify the victim.
McCalla could not be reached about the connection between the men.
A federal grand jury indicted Quigley on Dec. 13 on two charges for specific online threats on Nov. 12. He was arrested Dec. 20 and previously pleaded innocent.
At Thursday’s hearing in Richland, his public defense attorney Rick Hoffman said Quigley has no criminal convictions. Hoffman unsuccessfully asked the court to release him on $100,000 bond and he would remain confined to his two Richland homes and wear an electronic monitoring device.
The judge said she would reconsider bail after Quigley undergoes a mental health assessment.
She noted that a search of Quigley’s main home, 246 Thyme Circle, found three guns, as well as a sword that could be used to carry out the threats. They did not include a Kalashnikov or other rifle.
Quigley’s wife, Violeta, is a registered nurse operating the second home on Badger Mountain Loop as a residential care facility for the elderly.
William Quigley is involved in the business, his attorney said. Quigley’s wife and son, 15, were in court.
