Kennewick teen found sleeping in stolen pickup after robbery

A 16-year-old Kennewick boy was tired from shoplifting and robbery and was found sleeping in a stolen pickup.
The teenager was spotted trying to leave the Pasco Walmart at 10:52 p.m. with a shopping cart filled with electronic items, but he was stopped at the door, according to Pasco police. Some of the items still had anti-theft tags on them to set off the alarm.
He threatened to pull a gun and start shooting if he wasn’t allowed to leave with the stolen items, which is robbery.
Two hours later, an officer found a stolen pickup truck parked at the Pasco Public Library. The pickup was stolen while it was left unattended warming up on Sunday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish Church on South Garfield Street in Kennewick.
The officer was checking the pickup and found the teenager sleeping in the back seat.
“At least one corresponding stolen item from Walmart could be seen in the front seat,” said a police spokesman.
The teenager was arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was booked into the juvenile detention center.
“He has a lengthy criminal history and is already on a very restrictive probation program,” said the spokesman.
Comments