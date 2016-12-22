Tri-City postal worker pleads innocent to mail theft

A Tri-City postal worker pleaded innocent in federal court Thursday to three counts of stealing mail.
Amanda E. Carr was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Dimke in Richland. She was represented by Rick Hoffman, a public defender.
Carr is charged with theft of mail by an officer or employee, opening of mail by officer or employee and obstruction of mail, felonies that carry a combined maximum sentence of about 10 years in prison and more than $500,000 in fines.
The government alleges Carr, while employed by the U.S. Postal Service, stole letters, postal cards, packages, bags and mail in October.
She is not in custody pending her trial.
