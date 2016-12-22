Benton REA warns of phone scams

Benton Rural Electric Association is warning members of two phone scans.
In one scam a person claiming to represent Benton REA says he is going to immediately shut off power unless a large payment is made.
In the other scam, people are told they need to wire hundreds of dollars to receive a prize from Benton REA.
Benton REA never demands payment by a wire transfer or prepaid debt card, the REA said. It also would not request money to enter a contest or receive a price.
Suspicious phone calls from people claiming to represent Benton REA should be reported to 509-786-2913.
