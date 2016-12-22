Kennewick homes lose power after SUV takes out pole

Thirty-two homes lost power in Kennewick for about five hours Wednesday morning after a car knocked down a power pole.
The driver of a 2001 Ford Explorer lost control and struck the pole around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night on West 7th Avenue, said police Sgt. Ken Lattin.
The pole was broken and dropped live power lines across a second car for a short time until the Kennewick Fire Department arrived.
The suspect ran from the SUV and escaped police. It is unknown what caused the crash, said Lattin.
The power was restored by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, said Benton PUD spokeswoman Karen Miller.
