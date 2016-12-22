74-year-old woman strangled, fought off attacker

A 74-year-old woman fought off a 26-year-old man trying to strangle her in her Richland home on Wednesday.
Jared W. Pruitt was arrested in Benton City on Wednesday night on suspicion of second-degree assault and booked into the Benton County jail.
The woman let Pruitt into her home because she knew him as a friend of her grandson, said Richland police Capt. Mike Cobb. While talking, Pruitt allegedly attacked her.
“He jumped up from a couch … He knocked her to the ground and began strangling her,” said Cobb. “She was able to fend him off, and he ran away from the house.”
The victim called 911 at 12:40 p.m. asking for an ambulance to come to her home in the 200 block of Adams Street. She said he hurt her neck and she had injuries to her arm from when he knocked her to the floor, said Cobb.
Pruitt is a transient and was released from jail just days before the attack, said Cobb.
In 2015, Pruitt pleaded guilty to the felony charge of second-degree burglary. Earlier this year he pleaded guilty to the felony charges of second-degree criminal trespassing and possession of methamphetamine. He faced misdemeanor charges in 37 cases in Benton County District Court.
Comments