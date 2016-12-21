Trio arrested for Kennewick kidnapping, beating of teen

Two Clarkston men and a woman are charged with kidnapping, beating and robbing a teenager to get even with him for stealing.
Gloria M. Garcia-Ruiz, 21, of Clarkston, drove to the Red Lion in Kennewick on Dec. 3 to retrieve three rifles, an iPad and $100 stolen apparently stolen by her former roommate, a 17-year-old boy, according to court records.
The teenager met her in the hotel parking lot with the rifles then got into her Honda Accord about 3 a.m. Three men, including Garcia-Ruiz’s boyfriend and brother, then got into the car and bound the teen with duct tape.
They drove around Kennewick while beating him with a wrench and punching him repeatedly, according to police.
“He was bleeding heavily from a head wound and at some point the males heated up a piece of metal and used it to cauterize his head wound because they were concerned about him bleeding all over the car,” wrote a Kennewick detective.
The victim claims the group threatened to “throw him in the river, leave him in a field and kill him.”
They took the teen’s cellphone, fake diamond earrings, hat, shoes and socks before dropping him off back the hotel. He was taken to Trios, where his head wound required several staples to close.
On Monday, detectives searched Garcia-Ruiz’s car and seized a hat and earrings and reportedly found used duct tape and possible blood inside.
Garcia-Ruiz was arrested, along with her boyfriend, Zachary W. Terry, 23, and her brother Orlando A. Garcia-Ruiz, 24.
They are charged in Benton County Superior Court with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. Another suspect has not been arrested.
Bill Stevenson: 509-582-1481, @TriCityHerald
