2 arrested after reports of fighting at gang house

Five men fought at a gang house in Kennewick until one man was pepper sprayed and the police arrived.
Officers arrived at the home in the 600 block of South Hawthorne Street after reports of fighting taking place. Most of the participants had run before police cold talk to them.
“It is a known criminal gang location,” said Sgt. Ken Lattin. “All their neighbors know too.”
Santiago Ayala- Pineda, 30, of Kennewick, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and he allegedly used pepper spray on another man. He was not arrested for the suspected assault.
“Somebody has to be willing to be a victim,” said Lattin. “When nobody wants to be the victim, it is tough to charge.”
A second man was arrested. James K. Williamson, 31, of Burbank, was booked for an arrest warrant.
