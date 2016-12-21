Pickup hits spinning car in West Richland

A Toyota Avalon spun on ice and was hit by a pickup going the opposite direction in West Richland on Wednesday.
Keene Road near Van Giesen Road was closed for two hours while the collision was being investigated, said West Richland police Sgt. Thomas Grego.
Olivia Anderson, 20, of Walla Walla, was ticketed for driving too fast for road conditions.
She reportedly lost control of her car just before 9 a.m. A Ford F-250 pickup, driven by Michael Alvord, 30, of Mabton, was going the opposite direction when he hit the car, Grego said.
Anderson was treated at Kadlec Regional Medical Center for minor injuries and released.
