3 people injured in crash near Benton City

A man tried to drive across Highway 240, about six miles north of Benton City on Wednesday morning, but didn’t see a car coming toward him.
Justin D. Lilley, 30, of Benton City, was driving a Nissan Versa north on Highway 225 when he stopped for a stop sign. He pulled out to cross Highway 240 and was hit by a Toyota Camry driven by David F. Yorgesen, 77, of Mattawa.
Lilley, Yorgesen and Sharon R. Yorgesen, 71, of Mattawa, were injured in the 6:15 a.m. crash and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, said the Washington State Patrol.
Sharon Yorgesen was the only one hospitalized and was in satisfactory condition, said Kadlec spokesman Jim Hall.
Lilley was ticketed for failure to yield and negligent driving.
