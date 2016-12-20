Kennewick woman accused of stealing mail from 51 people

A Kennewick woman is accused of stealing mail from at least 51 people in the Tri-Cities.
Benton County Sheriff’s deputies recently arrested Lorinda L. Eagleson, 34, on suspicion of possessing stolen property and methamphetamine, according to the Benton County jail roster.
Last week, a witness called 911 about a woman opening mailboxes on North Dallas Road.
When confronted by the citizen, Eagleson claimed she was “checking her mail,” the sheriff’s office reported Tuesday.
Deputies stopped Eagleson’s white 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix at the Desert Food Mart on Kennedy Road. Several pieces of mail with different addresses were allegedly seen on the floor of her car.
Deputies used two search warrants to seize mail from the car and more mail, credit cards, debit cards, heroin and meth at her home, said Sgt. Bob Brockman.
The U.S. Postal Service in helping in the investigation and the sheriff’s office asks anyone who is missing mail to contact them at 509-628-0333.
Comments