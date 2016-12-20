Knife-wielding man uses nurse as shield in Kennewick clinic

A Kennewick man used a nurse as a shield to keep police from arresting him Tuesday at Total Care Clinic.
Police were called at 10 a.m. after Luke D. Romine, 29, came into the clinic on North Kellogg Street and began threatening people with a knife, said Sgt. Ken Lattin.
Romine moved into a back room when police arrived and tried using the nurse to keep officers at bay.
“The officers were able to get the nurse to safety and then Romine punched one the officers in the face,” Lattin said.
It took six officers to restrain and arrest him. Romine was evaluated at Trios Southridge Hospital before being taken to the Benton County jail on suspicion of third-degree assault.
“It appears that Romine may have had a mental health crisis,” said Lattin.
Comments