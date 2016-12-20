Sex offender fails to register, sought by sheriff’s office

Brandon R. Hankel is being sought by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly failing to register as a Level 3 sex offender.
Hankel failed to register with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office when he left jail on Dec. 17. A conviction of third-degree attempted rape in September of 2013 requires his registration. A conviction of indecent exposure in the same case does not.
He is described as a white male, who is 5-feet-9, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
“Hankel has been trespassed from all Kennewick city properties,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Hankel was convicted of third-degree attempted rape, indecent exposure, second-degree criminal trespassing, fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation in 2014 and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation in 2004.
The information is provided by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. They have no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may live.
“Citizens (abusing) this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Such abuse could end our ability to do community notifications,” according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
For more information, Benton County Sex Offender Registration Office at 509-735-6555, ext. 3843.
People are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-786-5615 if they know where Hankel is or have seen him recently.
