Woman breaks window, rummages Pasco home and calls 911

A 19-year-old woman punched a door window, entered a home and called 911.
Police officers and Franklin County sheriff’s deputies responded to the home in the 1000 block of West Lewis Street in Pasco at 5:15 a.m. Officers knocked on the back door and woke up the residents inside.
They didn’t make the call, said Sgt. Brad Gregory.
Betsabe Quinones, of Pasco, allegedly made the call after rummaging through the ground floor apartment while the owners slept.
“She had a folding knife and a cordless phone she took from the house,” he said. “She was impaired.”
Investigators do not know if Quinones was drinking or on narcotics when she entered the apartment.
She was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary. She received treatment at Lourdes Medical Center for minor injuries to her hand, and was booked into the Franklin County jail.
