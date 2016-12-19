Pasco woman robbed of purse at gunpoint

A woman gave her purse to a man in a Cadillac as he pointed a pistol at her in Pasco on Monday.
A white or tan Cadillac pulled into the USA Gasoline station at the intersection of North 20th Avenue and West Court Street at 10:40 a.m., said Pasco police Sgt. Brad Gregory.
The manager was coming out of the store with a purse on her shoulder. The car pulls up and the driver points a gun at her, demanding her purse. She gave it to him. Gregory said the car fled to the west on Court Street.
“It is suspicious, like they had planned it out,” he Gregory. “A witness didn’t realize he was seeing a crime. It looked like two people talking.”
The driver is described as wearing a black hoodie and a black ski mask. There was a passenger.
“It was a rare occurrence. I don’t remember too many robberies in broad daylight. Nothing comes to mind.”
The police ask anyone who saw the robbery or the car to call the police at 509-545-3421.
