Elderly Kennewick woman victim of home invasion robbery

3:25 2016 Lampson Cable Bridge Run Pause

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

1:12 HAPO and KPD handing out cash instead of tickets

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:29 Mother talks about losing son

1:03 Video expert at coroner inquest for Antonio Zambrano-Montes shooting

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 minutes: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'