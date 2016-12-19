Elderly Kennewick woman victim of home invasion robbery

The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a report of a home invasion robbery Sunday evening in the 600 block of South Hawthorne Street.
Officers responded to find an elderly female that had been restrained by an unspecified number of suspects, according to a Kennewick Police Department press release.
Items were taken from the house during the crime which happened shortly before 8 p.m.
The crime is still under investigation.
Officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Kennewick Police at (509) 628-0333 or anonymously to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Check back on this site for story updates as additional details become available.
Comments