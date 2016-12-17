Woman injured in collision on Highway 82

A woman was injured in a collision Friday afternoon on Highway 82.
Cruz D. Delangel, 21, of Benton City, was driving a 1998 Honda Civic west on the interstate when he tried to pass a 2005 Toyota Scion about one mile east of Benton City, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Civic struck the Scion, and both vehicles hit the median and were totaled.
The Scion’s driver, Melanie J. Arevalo, 43, of Prosser, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for treatment.
Delangel was ticketed for second-degree negligent driving, the state patrol said.
