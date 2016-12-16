Improper passing leads to crash near Benton City

Improper passing on Interstate 82 allegedly caused two cars to collide and crash into the median Friday.
Cruz Del Angel, 21, of Benton City, was driving west in a black 1998 Honda Civic when he tried to pass a blue 2005 Toyota Scion at 1 p.m., about a mile east of Benton City.
Del Angel hit the Toyota driven by Melanie J. Arevalo, 43, of Prosser, causing both cars to spin into the median, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Arevalo was hurt and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Del Angel was issued a ticket for second-degree negligent driving.
