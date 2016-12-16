Bullet travels through apartment walls after accident

A bullet traveled through several walls in Kennewick but did not hit anyone.
Kennewick police officers were called to a home in the 6700 block of West Kennewick Avenue on Tuesday night. A woman reported a bullet came through a wall and into her apartment.
A neighbor negligently discharged a Glock 19 pistol while practicing his grip. Police reported on Friday that he pulled the trigger while a round was in the chamberon accident.
A report about the gun shot was forwarded to the Kennewick city attorney for review.
No further information was available.
Comments