December 16, 2016 1:45 PM

Bullet travels through apartment walls after accident

A bullet traveled through several walls in Kennewick but did not hit anyone.

Kennewick police officers were called to a home in the 6700 block of West Kennewick Avenue on Tuesday night. A woman reported a bullet came through a wall and into her apartment.

A neighbor negligently discharged a Glock 19 pistol while practicing his grip. Police reported on Friday that he pulled the trigger while a round was in the chamberon accident.

A report about the gun shot was forwarded to the Kennewick city attorney for review.

No further information was available.

