Bullet travels through apartment walls after accident

1:03 Franklin county coroner's inquest finds Pasco officers justified in 2015 shooting Pause

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

0:26 Former foster child gives back

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome