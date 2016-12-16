Woman allegedly steals while using her ID to wire money

A woman wiring money was using her ID and on video when she allegedly stole a cellphone and wallet left near her.
The victim told Kennewick police she forgot and left her things on the customer service counter at Safeway on Tuesday. When she remembered and returned, they were gone, according to police.
The employees reviewed the security video and saw another woman take the items. The suspected thief was wiring money at the time, using her identification.
Police used the information to find Mandy Moran, 41, of Kennewick, at a residence in the 700 block of South Fir Street on Wednesday. Moran was arrested for six warrants for failure to comply with court orders, according to Benton County jail records.
Her daughter, Jamie Moran, 21, of Kennewick, was with her mother during the arrest and was also arrested for two warrants for failing to comply. Travis Richardson, 36, of Kennewick, was with the woman and was arrested for three warrants.
