Crime

December 16, 2016 10:58 AM

Collision leaves Suburban lodged in block wall in Kennewick

Tri-City Herald

A Chevrolet Suburban became lodged in a wall after being struck by a Jeep in Kennewick at about 10 a.m. on Friday morning.

The Suburban was heading west on West 10th Avenue. A Jeep tried to make a left turn from the same road to Edison Street and clipped the Suburban, according to Kennewick police. The collision caused the Suburban to hit a block wall.

The Suburban driver received minor injuries and the Jeep driver was given a ticket for failure to yield the right of way.

The identification of the drivers was not available.

Crime

