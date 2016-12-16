Collision leaves Suburban lodged in block wall in Kennewick

A Chevrolet Suburban became lodged in a wall after being struck by a Jeep in Kennewick at about 10 a.m. on Friday morning.
The Suburban was heading west on West 10th Avenue. A Jeep tried to make a left turn from the same road to Edison Street and clipped the Suburban, according to Kennewick police. The collision caused the Suburban to hit a block wall.
The Suburban driver received minor injuries and the Jeep driver was given a ticket for failure to yield the right of way.
The identification of the drivers was not available.
