Kennewick police, firefighters raise money to feed community members

Almost $10,000 was raised by Kennewick police and firefighters during their 11th annual charity basketball game.
The Kennewick Police Officer’s Benefit Association and the Kennewick Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 1296, worked together to help the community, said Sgt. Ken Lattin.
A check went to the Kennewick School District Food Pantry to provide snacks to hungry kids throughout the school year.
Another check was provided to Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels to provide food to seniors in need of help. The group is looking at providing more than 170,000 meals by the end of the year, which is 13,000 more than they planned in their budget.
“With the support provided, they will be able to keep serving and not have people on the waiting list,” said Lattin.
