Four new officers join the Pasco Police Department

Pasco police welcome four new police officers as they were sworn in on Tuesday.
The group graduated from the state police academy in Spokane, according to a Pasco police spokesman.
Chief Bob Metzger oversaw the ceremony.
Officer James Garza graduated from Chiawana High School and Columbia Basin College. He served in the Pasco Police Department's Reserve Program.
Officer Julie Lee graduated high school while living in Richland. She became a reserve officer in 2003. She is active in competitive bodybuilding and personal training.
Officer Kierra Peoples graduated from Kamiakin High School. He served as a reserve police officer. She is a scuba diving instructor, and active in Dive Rescue.
Officer Branden Upton graduated from Southridge High School and Walla Walla Community College. He was working as a sergeant for the state Department of Corrections.
