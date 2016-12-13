State patrol tickets driver for trying to avoid collision

The Washington State Patrol issued a man a ticket Wednesday for trying to avoid a head-on collision on Highway 260, a mile west of Connell.
Bobby L. Weaver, 82, of Connell, was given a ticket for driving in the wrong lane. He moved to the oncoming lane to avoid a tan 2014 Kenworth construction truck with a trailer driving the wrong way in his lane, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Weaver was driving east in a silver 2012 Audi A4 sedan and Gustavo Lopez-Macio, 48, of Warden, was driving the Kenworth west in the on the highway.
“Lopez-Macio crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane … Weaver crossed the centerline into the westbound lane to avoid Lopez-Macio,” said a state patrol spokesman.
Lopez-Macio allegedly pulled back into the correct lane and struck Weaver’s car.
Weaver was injured and taken to Lourdes Medical Center where he was treated and released.
The state patrol reported the cause of the collision was vehicles being driven in the wrong lane and wrote tickets to both drivers for driving the wrong way.
