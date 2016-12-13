Sheriff asks for help solving murder near Royal City

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify the people responsible for the murder last week of Arturo Sosa, 28, of Othello.
He died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison.
Sosa and an unidentified passenger were in a green mid-90’s Ford Explorer with Herbalife independent distributor decals printed in Spanish across the rear window,”said sheriff’s office spokesman Kyle Foreman.
The SUV was found partially blocking Highway 262 near Royal City after a second vehicle pulled up and fired on Sosa and his passenger. They were traveling west on Highway 26 before the shooting.
The passenger was injured and flown to a hospital for treatment.
The shooting occurred between 4:10 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday morning, and the sheriff’s office says they do not have any indications or descriptions of the vehicle or shooters.
If anyone saw any vehicles near where the shooting occurred, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160. Anonymous tips can be emailed to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.
Comments