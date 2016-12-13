VW Beetle stolen while warming up in Pasco

A red Volkswagen Beetle was left warming up in a Pasco driveway and was stolen by a teenager.
The owner reported the car stolen just past midnight on Monday from the 2200 block of West Pearl Street, said Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren.
At 1:16 a.m., Franklin County sheriff’s deputy Scott Wright spotted the stolen car near the intersection of North 20th Avenue and West Court Street. He pulled the car over in the parking lot for Pizza Hut. Pasco officer arrived to help.
Pasco officer Marcos Guzman arrested the driver, a 16-year-old male from Pasco, on suspicion of motor vehicle theft.
A 20-year-old man from Pasco was a passenger. He was released at the scene.
