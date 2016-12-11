Crime

December 11, 2016 6:39 PM

Southridge High students expelled over shooting ‘joke’

Four Southridge High School students were put on emergency expulsion Sunday over a threat made on social media.

Parents were told of the incident in a message from Principal Molly Hamaker-Teals.

Kennewick police were notified of the threat and determined it was meant as a joke to frighten a fifth student, Hamaker-Teals told parents.

The four students said in a private Facebook chat room that there would be a shooting at the high school on Monday, which the fifth student reported.

The four students are on emergency expulsion pending a hearing. Classes will resume Monday as usual, Hamaker-Teals said.

