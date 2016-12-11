Crime

December 11, 2016 1:09 PM

3 men arrested for robbery during morning altercation at Yakima party

By Mai Hoang

Yakima Herald-Republic

YAKIMA

Three men were arrested early Sunday for stealing weapons during a party, authorities said.

Just before 6 a.m., a fight broke out between the three men, and the man who held the party at his home on the 4000 Block of West Arlington Street, said Sgt. Shelley Upton of the Yakima Police Department.

During the fight, the men stole several guns from the host’s home and left, Upton said.

Police located the car and recovered the weapons shortly thereafter. The three men were all booked into Yakima County jail on robbery charges.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos