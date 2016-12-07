Kennewick police seek man for outstanding warrants

The Kennewick police chose Austin James Ruggles as their featured person for Wanted Wednesday.
Each Wednesday the police posted a person with an arrest warrant on their Facebook page to see if the information could lead to an arrest, said Sgt. Ken Lattin.
“It’s usually people we haven’t seen in a long time,” he said.
Ruggles is 20 years old and last living in West Richland.
He has arrest warrants for failing to appear in court in both Benton and Franklin counties relating to charges of second-degree malicious mischief, attempting to elude a police officer, and several misdemeanor charges.
Ruggles is 6-foot tall, weighs 210 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes. Lattin said he has a tattoo across his chest stating, “Never Surrender.”
People knowing where Ruggles is are asked to call 509-628-0333 or they can provide information anonymously by contacting Tri Cities Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online.
