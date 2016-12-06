Potato truck collides with pickup near Pasco

Failure to yield to oncoming traffic led to an Eltopia man being injured in a collision on Tuesday morning.
Shawn W. Clary, 46, of Eltopia, was driving south on Highway 395 in a maroon 2010 Ford pickup when a 2008 International potato truck pulled onto the highway about five miles north of Pasco without yielding to Clary, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Clary struck the truck and was injured. He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center and listed as being critical condition on Monday evening.
Evarardo Carmona-Escudero, 36, of Pasco, was driving the potato truck and was not injured.
The state patrol reports Carmona-Escudero caused the collision for failing to yield and was issued a ticket for negligent driving.
