Vigilant neighbors help Kennewick police catch suspected thief

A witness’ call to 911 helped Kennewick police catch a Kennewick woman prowling through cars Sunday night.
Police were dispatched to the Sun Meadows Mobile Home Park at 9 p.m. Sunday after a report of a suspicious woman dropping items along a fence. Another witness said the woman stole a purse from a car in the neighborhood.
Police discovered the items along the fence were stolen from two cars in the mobile home park, said Sgt. Ken Lattin.
As police arrived, Clarissa Herrera, 27, of Kennewick, was trying to leave in a white vehicle. She was stopped and arrested on suspicion of third-degree theft.
